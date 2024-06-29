Why women lose more hair

Women sometimes cut down on nutritious food in an attempt to lose weight through diet. So, there arises a lack of many nutrients especially protein, minerals and vitamins at this time. Protein is quite beneficial for healthy hair. Deficit of this nutrient can also initiate hair fall.

Many women lack a balance of nutrients in their diet. Many consume more carbohydrate than protein. Food items like fish, meat, milk, egg and lentil have to be included in the diet.

Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D induce hair growth and supply nutrients to skin on the head. So, the deficiency of these to vitamins can also initiate hair fall. Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D can be found in meat and dairies. Those who come in contact with the sun less can suffer from Vitamin D deficit.