Black Friday deals at Doreen Hotel

November to Remember is HERE! MEGA SALE with the most reasonable prices ever available for this Friday & Saturday only (26 & 27 November). Over the past years, Black Friday has become a key date on the gourmand's calendar. On such a date, travelers or foodies expect to bump into discounted rates, hotel credits, or exclusive add-ons.

This year, Black Friday Doreen Hotels & Resorts has come up with some exciting offer and those are described below in details.