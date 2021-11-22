Lifestyle

Black Friday deals at Doreen Hotel

Prothom Alo English Desk
November to Remember is HERE! MEGA SALE with the most reasonable prices ever available for this Friday & Saturday only (26 & 27 November). Over the past years, Black Friday has become a key date on the gourmand's calendar. On such a date, travelers or foodies expect to bump into discounted rates, hotel credits, or exclusive add-ons.

This year, Black Friday Doreen Hotels & Resorts has come up with some exciting offer and those are described below in details.

Buffet dinner

There will be around 60+ items in this buffet dinner including Slow Cooked Prime Ribs/Roasted Lamb Leg/Whole roasted Salmon fish on the Carving Station, King Prawns-Chicken Drumsticks Spicy Calamari on the BBQ Live Counter, Noodles Live Station, Grilled Tenderloin Steak, BBQ Lamb Shank, Baked King Prawns and the list goes on...!

BDT 2099 Net per persons Kids under 6 years old are complimentary and up to 12 years old are 50% Chargeable. 6.30 PM – 10.30 PM | at THE FLAIR (24th Floor)

Reservations +8801966662152 or +8801966662158

BBQ Buffet dinner

Panache Open Air Rooftop Restaurant offers the perfect mix of fine food and fine views.

BBQ Live Station

Spicy Lamb kofta, Grilled Filet mignon Steak , Beef Tsukune, Grill chicken, Garlic sausage, King fish, Squid /Octopus, Vegetables

On the Dish

Variety of Soup, Rice, Noodles, Beef, Chicken, Fish, Vegetables, and Desserts In total there will be around 45+ items.

Thursday-Saturday | 6.30 PM - 10.30 PM Price: BDT 1777 Net Per Person Reservations: 01966662152

Deli Deal

The Black Friday offer includes a 50% discount on everything you purchase from our lobby café The Deli. It’s available only this Friday and Saturday Checkout the menu here:

https://online.anyflip.com/xxxdu/wxvm/mobile/index.html

