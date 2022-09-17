Bangladesh at London Design Festival

Nusrat Mahmud said that augmented reality will be used to present the digital design skills. The main objective of this presentation is to inspire social and environmental awareness by highlighting Bangladesh's traditional handicrafts through the digital medium. The exhibit depicts a bridging of the past, present and future of Bangladesh's traditional handicrafts, nature, people and technology.

The two organisations will be represented by the co-founders artist Biswajit Goswami and Nusrat Mahmud, another co-founder of Bureau 555, fashion and textile designer Gabrielle Shiner-Hill and the AFM Muniruzzaman, teacher at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's handicraft will be highlighted through this exhibition and the handicraft designs will be transformed into digital resource which can be used as for product design and product development purposes. This will considerably cut down on carbon emissions in the supply chain.