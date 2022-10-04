Bella Hadid's spray on dress: Paris fashion week highlights

The most talked-about dress of the week came out of a nozzle.

Coperni stole the show when a scantily-clad Hadid had a white dress sprayed on to her by assistants, live on the runway.

It took about 10 minutes for the "Fabrican" to work its magic. Made from polymers and fibres, it dries instantly into a non-woven fabric when it makes contact with air.

Social media went wild, and there were comparisons to the iconic moment in 1999 when Alexander McQueen had a model spray-painted by two robots while rotating on a turntable.

Another futuristic accessory was spotted at Hermes, where hollowed-out, carbon-fibre sandals made it look like the models were floating on air, "a mixture of technology and archaism," said the brand's shoe designer Pierre Hardy.