Dior in stark contrast to Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week

One point in common has been the presence of pop megastar J-Hope in the audience for both menswear shows, attracting hundreds of screaming girls to Concorde plaza for a few glimpses of their idol outside the Dior hangar.

But the two shows could hardly have been more different.

While Vuitton's on Thursday was all primary colours and an elaborate set design, sound-tracked by the thumping basslines of popstar Rosalia, Dior went with a starkly lit black runway and refined, sombre outfits, to the soaring music of German composer Max Richter performing with a small orchestra.