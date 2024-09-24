Fashion industry needs coordinated initiatives to earn due status

The fashion industry in our country has advanced a lot with time. It has expanded in caliber and variation also. The number of fashion brands has also increased considerably Ethnic brands have gradually increased since independence.

Different brands started arising from the readymade garments sector. These are now significant in number. Other than Aarong, therevare the main driving force of country’s fashion industry now.

There are designers working with exclusive and upscale collections under the umbrella of designer labels. And, the number of e-commerce and f-commerce entrepreneurs have increased exponentially during and after the Covid pandemic outbreak.

A considerable number of these brands have gained popularity with quality products. Their participation in this industry has also been increasing gradually.

These four dimensional partners are the ones taking the fashion industry of Bangladesh forward. However, the local fashion industry is failing to gain due status as no effective organisation has yet been created with the inclusion of these four types of stakeholders.

Now seems to be the best time for forming an alliance. A wind of change has been sweeping over Bangladesh following the mass uprising. Different sectors are being reformed. So, it doesn’t seem there would be a better time coming to set this industry on a solid foundation.