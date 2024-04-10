Aydha Mehnaz from Bangladesh earns prestigious spot on Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Aydha Mehnaz from Bangladesh has earned a prestigious spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her remarkable achievements. Under her leadership, Mugler's media impact value surged from $58 million to $200 million. This metric, calculated based on the brand's media placements and mentions, reflects Mehnaz's undeniable success in her role.

She's spearheaded collaborations with Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny and orchestrated iconic moments like Beyoncé's Mugler bee look and multiple of Kylie Jenner's viral appearance.