Aydha Mehnaz from Bangladesh earns prestigious spot on Forbes 30 Under 30 list
Aydha Mehnaz from Bangladesh has earned a prestigious spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her remarkable achievements. Under her leadership, Mugler's media impact value surged from $58 million to $200 million. This metric, calculated based on the brand's media placements and mentions, reflects Mehnaz's undeniable success in her role.
She's spearheaded collaborations with Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny and orchestrated iconic moments like Beyoncé's Mugler bee look and multiple of Kylie Jenner's viral appearance.
Mehnaz's journey to success was anything but easy, as she candidly shared with Vogue France last year. As a brown-skinned woman from a third-world country, she faced significant challenges breaking into the Western fashion world, particularly in France where she sought employment. Despite her outstanding academic performance, she observed that her white classmates were often preferred for job opportunities over her.
Undeterred by such obstacles, Mehnaz forged her path to success by asserting her value and expertise. Armed with a master's degree in International Fashion and Luxury Brand Management from Esmod Fashion School in Paris, she further specialized in brand communication. Her journey with Mugler began as a six-month internship during her final year, which evolved into a permanent position due to her exceptional performance. Over time, she ascended the ranks to become Senior Brand Image and Communications Coordinator, and now serves as the VIP and Media Relations Lead, overseeing collaborations with globally renowned celebrities.
In addition to her contributions to Mugler, Mehnaz has expanded her impact by launching Avari in Bangladesh. This strategic firm offers tailored services to both emerging and established businesses in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle sectors, further solidifying her status as a trailblazer in the industry.