Between the office and nature for Prada's winter menswear

The contrast between office life and the change of scenery provided by nature is the leitmotiv of the new men's collection unveiled in Milan on Sunday by emblematic stylist Miuccia Prada.

The highlight of the third day of Milan's Men's Fashion Week, in which minimalist elegance is embellished with a touch of colour, took place at the Prada Foundation on a glass floor revealing an autumnal landscape dotted with yellow leaves while guests sat on office chairs.

Dour grey, camel or black work suits are brightened up with little sparkles of fantasy, such as beany hats in purple, bright red and apple green, or flashy sandals. Slim monochrome ties also make a comeback with Prada.