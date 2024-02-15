Catwalks and parties: London Fashion Week marks 40 years

London Fashion Week kicks off on Friday with designers new and established presenting their autumn/winter lines and fashionistas joining in celebrations as the showcase event marks its 40th birthday this year.

Representatives from the British Fashion Council (BFC) will open the London Stock Exchange on Thursday and London landmarks like Covent Garden and the London Eye will be lit up green to mark the anniversary and celebrate the creative industry's contribution to the British economy.

UK womenswear and menswear sales were valued an estimated total 47.5 billion pounds (USD 59.6 billion) last year, according to the BFC citing research firm Mintel. The council was founded in 1983 and its first London Fashion Week was held a year later.