Litchis on an empty stomach can be harmful

Litchi is one of the most popular summer fruits in the country. Since the fruit is available in the market for a very short period, it is consumed in large quantities within a limited amount of time.

As it is high in liquid content, lychee fills the lack of water in summer. Besides, it has two different antioxidants - ‘epicatechin’ and ‘rutin’. These components work to prevent heat. Litchi is highly beneficial to the health as it contains various vitamins and minerals.

The fibre and water in this fruit keeps the stomach filled for a long time and as it does not contain fat, it doesn’t make you gain weight. Meanwhile, different elements of litchi help reduce wrinkles, signs of aging and help make the skin clearer.