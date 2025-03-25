6 signs of heart attack, what should be done right after a heart attack?

A heart attack is a type of medical emergency. If not treated or admitted to the hospital on time, it can cause even death. So, it is important to be aware of heart attacks. Everyone should have knowledge of some early signs or warning signs that should prompt to seek medical advice.

1. Chest pain

A recent study found that about 40 per cent of heart attack patients who participated in the study had experienced mild chest pain for a long time and 68 per cent had felt it for a few days before the attack. So, there is no room to take chest pain lightly.

2. Tightness in chest

The same study found that 44 per cent of patients felt tightness in their chest. Patients express tightness in chest in different ways, including a feeling of pressure or discomfort in the chest. Many may also feel tightness in chest after heavy work, walking quickly or climbing stairs.