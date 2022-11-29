Less salt in food could reduce heart disease risk

According to a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, salting foods more sparingly is linked to a lower risk of heart disease, heart failure, and ischemic heart disease.

Even among people who consume a diet similar to the DASH, behavioural treatments to cut back on salt consumption could enhance heart health.

A significant risk factor for cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, is demonstrated to be correlated with high sodium intake. Due to a lack of useful techniques for determining long-term dietary sodium intake, epidemiological studies looking into this connection have produced contradictory results.

According to recent research, a person's individual sodium intake over time may be predicted by how frequently they salt their food.