Most milk alternatives lack nutritional value of cow’s milk

More people are consuming plant-based milk substitutes such as oats, soy, and almonds, but do plant-based products provide the same nutrition as cow's milk? According to the findings of a new survey, the majority do not.

Cow’s milk is an important source of calcium and vitamin D, both of which are identified as nutrients of public health concern for under consumption. Cow’s milk is also a major source of protein in people’s diet.

To assess how the nutritional content of plant-based milk alternatives compares to that of cow’s milk, researchers examined more than 200 plant-based milk alternative products being sold in the US in 2023 — many more products than were included in previous studies.

Compared to cow’s milk, only 12 Per cent of the milk alternative products contained comparable or greater amounts of all three nutrients studied: calcium, vitamin D, and protein.