Beat the heat and stay fit in summer

Various diseases can spread through unhealthy foods and drinks sold openly on the street. People suffer from diseases like typhoid, jaundice, diarrhoea and cholera more during summer. Even, signs of food poisoning like vomiting, loose motion, fever and headache, can also be noticed. Digestive issues occur at this time every year. Multiplicity of patients suffering from digestive diseases has been noticed in recent times. So, awareness is important.

In case of typhoid, the patient can experience severe fever along with constipation or loose motion. The treatment in such conditions could vary according to the symptoms. A person suffering from jaundice usually experiences fever and stomach ache along with yellowish urine. And, the patient feels extremely weak. Under such circumstances, quick treatment must be given according to a physician’s advice. If anyone experiences stomach ache, vomiting or loose motion within 48 to 72 hours of eating a specific food, it indicates food poisoning.

If faced with vomiting and diarrhoea oral saline along with adequate amount of other liquid food must be taken. Paracetamol can be taken in case of headache or fever. However, a physician must be contacted if the body temperature is high or it continues for more than three to four days at a stretch. It is discouraged to take antibiotics on one’s own, without doctor’s prescription. If the doctor prescribes, it should be consumed at precise time gap, as advised. The antibiotic cannot be stopped either, until the physician advises.