Chemicals in fruits and vegetables, take precaution

Summer is the season of fruits and the markets are loaded with delicious juicy varieties of fruits. However, many fear consuming fruits and that is laced with formalin or formaldehyde.

In fact, many have stopped eating fruits altogether for the fear of formalin. They are not feeding fruits to their children either.

Actually, there’s no need to preserve fruits or vegetables with formalin. Formalin is used for preserving protein items only. So, you can consume all types of fruits and vegetables without any worries.