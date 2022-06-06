Consumption of protein supplements can manage type 2 diabetes

According to research findings published in the 'BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care' journal, consuming small quantities of whey protein before meals is beneficial for controlling blood sugar levels for people suffering from type 2 diabetes.

The findings of the research were published in the journal 'BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care' In a study, at Newcastle University, which holds potential for the dietary management of the condition, people with type 2 diabetes drank a pre-made shot before meals which contained a low dose of whey protein. They were monitored for a week as they went about normal daily life.

To compare the potential benefits of whey protein, the same participants also spent a week drinking a control shot that contained no protein in order to measure the results against each other.