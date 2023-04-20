Is moderate exercise safe while taking statins?

Wondering if moderate exercise is safe for people who experience muscle pain from taking statins? Well, as per research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, statin therapy does not worsen muscular damage, discomfort, or tiredness in patients who engage in moderate-intensity exercises, such as walking.

The findings are reassuring for patients who feel muscular discomfort or exhaustion from statins but still need to exercise to keep their cholesterol levels low and their hearts healthy. Statins have long been the gold standard for lowering LDL or "bad" cholesterol and preventing cardiovascular disease (CVD) events, but while generally well-tolerated, they can cause muscle pain and weakness in some.