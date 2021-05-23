Get your hearts pumping with aerobic exercises

With people being contained to their homes this year as well, one may consider stepping up your workout routine. Aerobic exercises are not only beneficial to build strong bones, improve muscle strength, endurance and flexibility, but also to reduce the risk of heart disease, hypertension, stroke, diabetes and some cancers.

The benefits go beyond physical with research suggesting that it may improve your thinking and memory in just six months.

"Walking, running, bicycling, swimming and cross country are a few popular aerobic activities. To get the most out of your aerobic exercise, flexibility and strength training exercise should be worked into your fitness routine," says orthopaedic sports surgeon Vonda Wright, a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.