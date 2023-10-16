Plant-derived nutrients can have impact on gut, brain

Prebiotics are chemicals that aid in the colonisation of beneficial bacteria in the stomach. These indigestible dietary fibres are found in many plant-based foods, including onions, leeks, artichokes, wheat, bananas, and in high amounts in chicory root.

They encourage the growth and activity of beneficial gut bacteria, which improves gut health. Researchers are now investigating whether some prebiotics can influence brain function by enhancing communication between the gut flora and the brain.

According to the interventional study headed by the University of Leipzig Medical Centre, high-dose dietary prebiotics reduce reward-related brain activation in response to high-calorie meal stimuli.