How to take yoga off the mat and into your everyday life

Yoga is a powerful practice that works on both the body and mind; that is why it helps in transforming the whole personality and not just the physical body. However, there is a common misconception that yoga is all about complicated postures that by doing a complicated backbend, or after achieving the full splits, we somehow become “better than we were before”.

It limits the concept of yoga to something that you only do on the mat. It assumes that if you cannot do extreme postures, you cannot ever be good at or practice yoga.

Namita Piparaiya, yoga and ayurveda lifestyle specialist and founder of Yoganama, shares few ways you can extend your yoga practice into your daily life.