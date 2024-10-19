Pros and cons of eating potatoes

· It requires oil to fry the potatoes and that increases calories.

· When the potatoes are processed to make different items especially items like French fries and chips, it acquires high fat, sodium, and calories, which is harmful for health.

· Cooking potato with butter, margarine or other fatty ingredients will cause high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, cholesterol, and body weight.

· Boiling potatoes without the skin can cause it to lose some vitamins, and minerals. That’s why it’s better to cook potato with the skin. Besides, all the nutrients are contained within a thin layer just below the skin of the potato. So, the skin of boiled potato should be peeled carefully.