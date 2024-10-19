Health
Pros and cons of eating potatoes
Potato is a a popular vegetable. There are different varieties of potatoes, including russet, fingerling, red, white, yellow and purple potatoes. Red and purple potatoes contain three to four times more anti-oxidants than white potatoes.
Potatoes are free of gluten, cholesterol and sodium while rich in minerals, fibre and anti-oxidants. However, it is high in carbohydrates.
Potato facts
· The fibre in potato is actually resistant starch. This works as a prebiotic. Insoluble fibre helps reducing constipation. However, the quantity of resistant starch in potato relies a lot on the preparation. For example there’s 7 per cent resistant starch in cooked potato which can increase up to 13 per cent once it cools down.
· Potato contains even more carbohydrates than rice. And rice contains more protein than potato.
· The fibre in unpeeled potato equals to that in whole grain bread, pasta and cereal.
· There’s 0.2 grams of fat in a boiled potato while a baked potato contains 0.3 grams and a fried potato contains 5 grams of fat. Besides, oven-baked potato chips contain 6 grams of fat and deep fried potato chips contain 10 grams to 14 grams of fat.
Care when cooking
· When cooked in high temperature, potato releases a toxic chemical named acrylamide. High presence of this chemical impacts human nervous system and increases risk of cancer.
· It requires oil to fry the potatoes and that increases calories.
· When the potatoes are processed to make different items especially items like French fries and chips, it acquires high fat, sodium, and calories, which is harmful for health.
· Cooking potato with butter, margarine or other fatty ingredients will cause high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, cholesterol, and body weight.
· Boiling potatoes without the skin can cause it to lose some vitamins, and minerals. That’s why it’s better to cook potato with the skin. Besides, all the nutrients are contained within a thin layer just below the skin of the potato. So, the skin of boiled potato should be peeled carefully.
· The glycemic index of a boiled potato is 78. So, eating potato can cause a sugar spike. Instead of consuming potato alone add vegetables to it. This will stabilise the sugar level in blood.
· There are two types of natural toxins named glycoalkaloid in potato that are- solanine and chaconine. If there are several greenish spots on the potato, it’s better to discard it because the toxins in it do not vanish even after cooking.
* Lina Akhter, nutritionist at Raiyan Health Care Hospital and Research Centre, Birampur, Dinajpur.