Body temperature is linked to depression

A study from UC San Francisco revealed that individuals with depression may benefit from lowering their body temperatures, as they tend to be higher.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, does not clarify whether depression causes increased body temperature or vice versa. People with depression may have a higher body temperature due to impaired self-cooling, increased heat output from metabolic processes, or a combination of the two.

Researchers analysed data from more than 20,000 international participants who wore a device that measures body temperature and also self-reported their body temperatures and depression symptoms daily.