Ten home remedies to get rid of foot odor

For some people, foot odor turns into a reason of annoyance for the people standing next to them. Many even feel embarrassed for dragging the smell along with them. But why do the feet create such a bad odor?

There are several reasons behind this. Sweat and bacteria are significant ones among them. The tendency to wear shoes and socks increases during winter. And that’s why people’s feet smell the most in winter.

Wearing shoes made of rexine, plastic or thick leather in this season restricts the air circulation around the feet. In the absence of air flow, bacteria then create the bad odor on feet.