Olive oil by-product could aid exercise

According to new research, a natural byproduct of olive oil production may have antioxidant properties and may help with exercise.

The research led by nutritionists at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and published in the journal Nutrients is the first to look into the benefits of natural olive fruit water for physically active people. Olive fruit water is a waste product derived from producing olive oil.

Olives contain polyphenols which have antioxidant properties, and a commercially available olive fruit water product, called OliPhenolia, contains a number of phenolic compounds and is particularly rich in hydroxytyrosol.