Walking 10,000 steps a day reduces risk of dementia, cancer

Researchers from the University of Sydney in Australia and the University of Southern Denmark discovered that walking 10,000 steps a day reduces the risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer, and mortality.

A faster walking pace, such as a power walk, showed benefits that went beyond the number of steps taken.

The studies, published in leading journals JAMA Internal Medicine and JAMA Neurology monitored 78,500 adults with wearable trackers, making these the largest studies to objectively track step count in relation to health outcomes.