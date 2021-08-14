Nutrition and protein plays a substantial role in kids' health

A well balanced and nutritious diet plays an essential role in the holistic development of a child. The tiny toddlers tend to be highly selective when it comes to food which might miss out on the crucial components of their nutritious needs.

It is therefore very important to ensure a substantial intake of nutrients for a child's proper growth and development which further can be provided with desirable milk powders or supplements. During the growing years of a child's life, some nutrients carry more weightage than others like that of proteins.