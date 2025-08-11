How much water should you drink daily to keep your kidneys healthy

Toxins produced by the body are eliminated daily through the kidneys. If the kidneys cannot perform this function properly, these toxins, along with excess water, build up in the body.

This accumulation of water and waste can be extremely harmful. If kidney problems become severe, dialysis may be required to remove this excess water and waste.

So, you see it's vital to know how much water you need to drink daily.

According to Md Motlebure Rahman, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, the amount of water a person needs depends on several factors.

These factors include age, body structure, physical labor, diet, physical condition, and ambient temperature. Therefore, it's impossible to give a one-size-fits-all recommendation.