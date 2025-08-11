How much water should you drink daily to keep your kidneys healthy
It’s no secret that drinking enough water is essential for healthy kidneys. Water is also needed for many of the body’s ongoing functions. It’s commonly said that a healthy adult should drink eight glasses, or two liters of water a day. But is that number actually correct?
Toxins produced by the body are eliminated daily through the kidneys. If the kidneys cannot perform this function properly, these toxins, along with excess water, build up in the body.
This accumulation of water and waste can be extremely harmful. If kidney problems become severe, dialysis may be required to remove this excess water and waste.
So, you see it's vital to know how much water you need to drink daily.
According to Md Motlebure Rahman, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, the amount of water a person needs depends on several factors.
These factors include age, body structure, physical labor, diet, physical condition, and ambient temperature. Therefore, it's impossible to give a one-size-fits-all recommendation.
Dangers of drinking too little or too much water
Too little and too much water intake can both impair kidney function. Drinking too little water can lead to urinary tract infections and kidney or urinary tract stones. Conversely, drinking too much water can lower the salt level in your blood. Excessive water intake can also cause nausea, muscle cramps, seizures, and even loss of consciousness.
How to determine your water intake
You can determine the right amount of water intake yourself. You can understand how many glasses or liters of water you need by listening to your own body.
Pay attention to the colour of your urine. If it's a light straw-yellow color, your water intake is likely adequate. However, remember that certain foods and medications can change the colour of your urine.
When you're drinking enough water, you'll urinate 4-8 times a day in normal amounts, you won't feel thirsty, and you won't feel tired for no reason. If you experience any of these symptoms, it's a sign that your water intake is not right.
You can assume you are dehydrated if your urine is dark, you urinate less frequently than four times in 24 hours, you have a dry mouth, or you feel fatigued for no apparent reason.
On the other hand, if your urine is completely colorless, you urinate in large amounts, or you urinate more than eight times a day, you are likely drinking too much water.
Keep in mind that you should increase your water intake slightly if the weather is very hot, you are sweating excessively, you are doing strenuous physical activity, or you have a fever. Conversely, you will naturally drink less water in cooler weather.
If you have a history of kidney stones or are at risk, you should definitely drink a bit more water. Unless there's a medical reason to restrict your fluid intake, you should drink at least three liters of water per day.
Not just about drinking water
We get water from various beverages and foods, not just from plain water. Soups, lentil and thin curries are all sources of water. However, it's best to avoid soft drinks, energy drinks, and alcoholic beverages, as they can harm your kidneys.
Consuming too much caffeine can increase urination, which may lead to dehydration. In this regard, herbal tea or decaf coffee, are relatively healthier choices.
Many fruits, fruit juices, and vegetables like bottle gourds, snake gourds, and pumpkins also contain water. The key is to ensure that your total daily water intake is sufficient including all sources. By doing so, you can keep your kidneys healthy.