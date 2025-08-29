Six ‘superstar’ foods to help control diabetes

The term ‘superfood’ has become hugely popular. However, the US Food and Drug Administration and similar institutions have never officially recognised any food as a superfood.

Even so, the hype surrounding them continues. The American Diabetes Association has published a list of foods that can genuinely be considered ‘superstars’ in controlling diabetes. These foods are also useful for weight management and preventing diabetes in people who are not diabetic.