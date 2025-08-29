Six ‘superstar’ foods to help control diabetes
The term ‘superfood’ has become hugely popular. However, the US Food and Drug Administration and similar institutions have never officially recognised any food as a superfood.
Even so, the hype surrounding them continues. The American Diabetes Association has published a list of foods that can genuinely be considered ‘superstars’ in controlling diabetes. These foods are also useful for weight management and preventing diabetes in people who are not diabetic.
Diabetes is a disease that is closely tied to lifestyle. A physician will of course prescribe medication as needed, but there is no alternative to controlling diet and maintaining physical activity.
To stay healthy, everyone should choose foods that do not cause sudden spikes in blood sugar, but instead take longer to digest. For this reason, fibre-rich foods are the best choice. Let’s take a look at six such foods:
Dark leafy greens
Rich in fibre, vitamins A and K, iron, folate and potassium.
Very low in calories, meaning you can fill up half your plate with them.
They also make excellent soups and salads, adding variety to your diet.
Beans, lentils and legumes
Beans, lentils, peas, kidney beans, chickpeas and similar foods are good sources of protein.
Just half a cup of these foods provides as much protein as one ounce (28.35 g) of lean meat, along with plenty of fibre.
They also provide iron, zinc, folate and potassium, and can be cooked into a wide range of delicious dishes.
Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits provide not only vitamin C but also folate and potassium.
Eating them whole or sliced gives you their fibre content as well.
Skin contains large amount of valuable fibre, which is vital for blood sugar control.
Milk and yoghurt
Having diabetes does not mean eliminating carbohydrates altogether. Rather, one should choose healthy sources of carbs.
Milk and yoghurt provide calcium, protein, carbohydrates and other nutrients.
Low-fat milk or low-fat yoghurt is best for people with diabetes, but they must not contain added sugar.
You can add a little fruit and walnuts to yoghurt for extra nutrition.
Whole grains
Whole grains, that is to say unrefined and less processed, are healthy options. Good choices include whole oats, quinoa, barley and whole wheat.
Brown rice is also suitable.
Whole grains provide vitamin B, magnesium, iron and manganese.
Nuts and seeds
A variety of nuts and seeds can be eaten daily.
Just one ounce (28.35 g) of nuts provides fibre, magnesium and healthy fats that help keep hunger at bay.
Walnuts and flaxseeds can be excellent additions to the diet.
However, avoid adding salt to nuts or seeds, as excess salt is not healthy.
*Source: American Diabetes Association