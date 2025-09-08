If you don’t eat fish, read this
Many people avoid eating fish for various reasons. However, fish is an excellent source of nutrition. It contains protein, vitamins, and a wide range of essential minerals. But does avoiding fish completely, harm the body?
Experts recommend eating fish at least two to three times a week to gain its full nutritional benefits. However, some avoid fish because of the bones, others dislike the taste or the smell, while some vegetarians and vegans exclude it entirely from their diet.
Shampa Sharmin Khan, head of the home economics department at Kumudini Government College, Tangail, explains what happens if one does not eat fish.
Two forms of omega-3 fatty acids, DHA and EPA, are particularly important for human health. Hilsa and marine fish are the richest sources of these nutrients.
Nutritional value of fish
All animal proteins are considered first-class proteins, meaning they contain all the essential amino acids required by the body, fish is no exception.
In addition, fish also provides minerals like vitamin B, iron, zinc, iodine, potassium, magnesium, and selenium. Small fish are particularly rich in vitamin A, and when eaten with bones, they supply calcium as well.
Most importantly, fish oil is a key source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for brain function. They play an especially vital role in the brain development of growing children.
Also, fish oil is especially effective in raising levels of good cholesterol and regulating bad cholesterol. Regular consumption can reduce the risk of serious conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.
However you must remember that small and medium-sized fish are the healthiest options. Very large fish with fatty, oily deposits should be avoided.
If you don’t eat fish
If you don’t eat fish, you need to absorb these nutrients from other sources, otherwise there may be deficiencies. Inadequate omega-3 intake, for instance, can increase the risk of chronic illnesses.
That said, avoiding fish alone won’t make you sick—it all comes down to whether your diet provides all the necessary nutrients or not. If you don’t eat fish, you must seek alternative sources to ensure balance.
Alternatives to fish
Meat provides many of the same nutrients found in fish, but it doesn’t supply sufficient omega-3 fatty acids. Red meat, in fact, can increase health risks instead.
Eggs and milk can also supply some of the nutrition found in fish. For omega-3 fatty acids, plant-based options can help. Nuts, such as almonds and especially walnuts are excellent sources.
Flaxseed oil and canola oil are rich in omega-3s too. Olive oil also contains it, though in smaller amounts, while soybean oil provides only a little. You can also consider foods fortified with omega-3 fatty acids.
A different taste
For those who dislike the taste or smell of fish, cooking it differently may help, particularly for children. Dishes such as fish fingers, fillets, cutlets, chops, or sandwiches can make fish more appealing. Grilling fish, or seasoning with lemon juice, vinegar, or aromatic spices, can also improve the flavour.