Our sense of taste helps us pace our eating

It has been generally held that when you eagerly dig into a long-awaited dinner, signals from your stomach to your brain keep you from eating so much you'll regret it.

A team of scientists at UC San Francisco recently decided to test the theory and the picture, it turns out, is a little different.

The team, led by Zachary Knight, PhD, a UCSF professor of physiology in the Kavli Institute for Fundamental Neuroscience, discovered that it's our sense of taste that pulls us back from the brink of food inhalation on a hungry day.

Stimulated by the perception of flavour, a set of neurons - a type of brain cell - moves into action to curtail our food intake.

"We've uncovered a logic the brainstem uses to control how fast and how much we eat, using two different kinds of signals, one coming from the mouth, and one coming much later from the gut," said Knight.