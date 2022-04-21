People living in long-lived families share lower risk of diabetes

Children of exceptionally long-lived parents, as well as their spouses, have a similarly reduced risk for developing type 2 diabetes compared to the general population, according to a new study led by the University of Pittsburgh.

The study was published in the journal, 'Frontiers in Clinical Diabetes and Healthcare'. It is a part of the Long Life Family Study (LLFS) of the US National Institute on Aging-National Institutes of Health (NIA-NIH). The LLFS focuses on families in the US and Denmark with multiple exceptionally long-lived members.

It identifies, across two generations, which genetic, epigenetic, and other biological processes are associated with long life and healthy ageing.

Prof Iva Miljkovic and colleagues showed that children born in exceptionally long-lived families differ from peers in their blood levels of biomarkers affecting the risk of type II diabetes: their genetic and epigenetic make-up help their body to remain responsive to insulin, even in old age.