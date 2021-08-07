Potatoes to ensure higher quality diet for teenagers

A recent study conducted among people aged between nine to 18 years has suggested that eating potatoes can be an effective strategy to modestly improve intake of key shortfall nutrients.

The results of the study were published in the journal 'Nutrients'. Compared to no potato consumption, results showed that eating potatoes in any form (baked, boiled, mashed, in mixed dishes and fried) was associated with higher intakes of several essential nutrients, including dietary fibre and potassium, two nutrients of public health concern - and improved nutrient adequacy.