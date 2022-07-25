An inflammatory diet may lead to depression

The association between depression, eating, and the onset of frailty was discovered in a recent study.

The Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences published this study. Frailty is defined as an identified state of increased vulnerability brought on by a decrease in function across numerous physiological systems, affecting 10 to 15 per cent of older people.

It typically happens alongside other health issues, like depression.

Diet is thought to have a substantial impact on how frailty develops. One of the earliest research to make an effort to comprehend the connection between dietary inflammation, frailty, and depression.