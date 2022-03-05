Resistance exercise can help get better sleep

According to a new study, resistance exercise may be superior to aerobic exercise as a way to get better sleep, and sleep is important for cardiovascular health. The study was published in the journal, 'American Health Association'.

"It is increasingly recognised that getting enough sleep, particularly high-quality sleep, is important for health including cardiovascular health. Unfortunately, more than a third of Americans don't get enough sleep on a regular basis," said study author Angelique Brellenthin, PhD, assistant professor of kinesiology at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.

"Aerobic activity is often recommended to improve sleep, yet very little is known about the effects of resistance exercise versus aerobic exercise on sleep. The US Department of Health and Human Services' 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines Advisory Committee Scientific Report identified the need for more research into resistance exercise and sleep outcomes. Our study is one of the largest and longest exercise trials in a general adult population to directly compare the effects of different types of exercise on multiple sleep parameters," he added.