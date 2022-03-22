Right diet can safeguard against acute kidney injury

A research team has established that four out of six different nutritional strategies prevent acute kidney injury.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Translational Research'. Acute kidney injury is a very common and dangerous disease, often leading to hospitalisation and death. As an ageing-associated disease, cases of acute kidney injury have increased rapidly in recent years. Despite the immediate danger to patients, there are currently neither therapeutic nor preventive measures. However, more and more data are available showing how nutrition and especially specific diets can help to protect organs from damaging influences such as insufficient blood flow, infections, side effects of drugs, or surgery.

Still, a direct comparison of different diets in the prevention of kidney damage has not been available until now.