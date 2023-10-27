Daily 20-25 minutes of physical activity may reduce death risk from prolonged sitting

According to research published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, just 20-25 minutes of physical activity each day may be enough to offset the increased risk of death from a sedentary lifestyle.

But higher daily tallies of physical activity are linked to a lower risk, irrespective of the amount of time spent seated every day, the findings show.

In developed nations, adults spend an average of nine to ten hours every day sitting down--mostly during working hours. And a highly sedentary lifestyle is associated with a heightened risk of death, explain the researchers.

Much of the previously published research on the benefits of physical activity to counter prolonged sitting time has relied on aggregated data, which inevitably results in a broad brush approach, they suggest.