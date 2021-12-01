Save your planet by cutting back on processed foods

If you want to do your bit for the environment and yourself, according to a new study, you need to cut back on sweets, pastries, fried foods and processed meat. It will not only help you to stay fit but also save the planet.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Current Nutrition Reports'. Australia and New Zealand households eat more discretionary and junk foods than recommended by dietary guidelines, contributing to food-related greenhouse gas emissions (GHGe) and other environmental impacts.