Children with healthier eating habits have better cognitive development

“Children with healthier eating habits showed greater cognitive development than other children. Specifically, better overall diet quality, lower red meat consumption, and higher low-fat dairy product intake were linked to better reasoning skills,” said doctoral researcher Sehrish Naveed of the University of Eastern Finland.

Children who spent more time reading and participating in structured sports performed better in reasoning tests than their peers. Excessive computer uses and unsupervised leisure-time physical activity, on the other hand, were linked to weaker thinking skills. Screen usage, active school transportation, playtime physical activity, and intensity of physical activity were not related to thinking skills.