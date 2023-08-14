Playing football increases risk for Parkinson’s disease

Early detection of Parkinson's disease (PD) necessitates the identification of risk factors. Parkinson's disease and parkinsonism—an umbrella term for motor symptoms seen in Parkinson's disease and other conditions—have been observed in boxers since the 1920s.

Repetitive head hits in tackle football can also result in long-term neurological repercussions such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). However, data on the link between tackle football activity and Parkinson's disease is sparse.

Researchers from the BU CTE Centre used a large online data set of people concerned about having PD to conduct the largest study to describe the association between participation in football and the odds of having a reported diagnosis of PD.