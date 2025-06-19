Tea, berries, dark chocolate, apples can lead to a longer life span

New research has found that those who consume a diverse range of foods rich in flavonoids, such as tea, berries, dark chocolate, and apples, could lower their risk of developing serious health conditions and have the potential to live longer.

The study was led by a team of researchers from Queen's University Belfast, Edith Cowan University Perth (ECU), and the Medical University of Vienna and Universitat Wien.

The findings reveal that increasing the diversity of flavonoids within your diet could help prevent the development of health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease (CVD), cancer and neurological disease.