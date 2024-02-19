Protein-rich breakfast can increase satiety, improve concentration?

A new Danish study looked into the relationship between nutrition and cognitive function, and the results showed that a protein-rich breakfast can improve satiety and concentration. According to the researcher, this is vital knowledge in a culture where obesity rates and lifestyle-related disorders are on the rise.

"Breakfast is the most important meal of the day." This is a well-worn platitude that has never had much basis in scientific evidence. But a new Danish study has explored how different types of breakfast affect satiety and concentration and it has added new fuel to the old cliche.

The study followed 30 obese women aged 18 to 30 for three days, during which the women consumed a protein-rich breakfast, a carbohydrate-rich breakfast or no breakfast at all. The women's sense of satiety, hormone levels and energy intake were measured at lunchtime.

Their total daily energy intake was measured as well. The participants also had to complete a cognitive concentration test during the study.