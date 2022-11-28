Poor diet can damage blood vessels

"As vascular dysfunction drives all major pathologies, from heart failure to atherosclerosis and neurodegeneration, our research shows how bad eating habits molecularly promote the development of diverse diseases," said Olga Bondareva, the first author of the study.

"We want to elucidate molecular mechanisms of obesity in order to be able to offer patients tailor-made therapies in the future," said HI-MAG director professor Matthias Bluher.

The speaker of Collaborative Research Centre 1052 Obesity Mechanisms has been conducting research on morbid obesity at Leipzig University for years.

The present study also involves scientists from Leipzig who work in the fields of cardiology and laboratory medicine.