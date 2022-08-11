Vegetarian women are at higher risk of hip fracture

According to research of over 26,000 middle-aged UK women, vegetarians have a 33 per cent higher risk of hip fracture than habitual meat eaters.

University of Leeds research, published on Thursday in the journal BMC Medicine, investigated the risk of hip fracture in occasional meat-eaters; pescatarians, people who eat fish but not meat; and vegetarians compared to regular meat-eaters.

Among 26,318 women, 822 hip fracture cases were observed over roughly 20 years that represented just over 3 per cent of the sample population. After adjustment for factors such as smoking and age, vegetarians were the only diet group with an elevated risk of hip fracture.

This study is one of very few studies to compare risk of hip fracture in vegetarians and meat-eaters where the occurrence of hip fracture was confirmed from hospital records. The scientists stress the need for more research into the exact causes of why vegetarians were at a greater risk of hip fracture.