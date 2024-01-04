Childhood obesity is directly connected to increased sedentary time as a youngster through puberty, but new research has discovered that mild physical activity can totally reverse the negative trend.

The study, published in Nature Communications, was conducted in collaboration with the Universities of Exeter, Eastern Finland, Bristol, and Colorado, and is the largest and longest follow-up to objectively measure physical activity and fat mass using data from the University of Bristol's Children of the 90s (also known as the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children).

The study comprised 6,059 11-year-old children (53 per cent of whom were female) who were followed up on until the age of 24. Recent reports concluded that more than 80 per cent of adolescents across the globe do not meet the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended average of 60 minutes a day of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.

It is estimated that physical inactivity will have caused 500 million new cases of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, or other non-communicable diseases by 2030, costing GBP 21-million annually. This alarming forecast regarding the morbid danger of physical inactivity necessitates urgent research on the most effective preventive approach.