Researchers develop new 3d technique to revolutionise diabetes treatment

A new bandage treatment known as a scaffold to treat diabetic foot ulcers, which is cost-effective while improving patient outcomes, has been designed by researchers at Queen's University Belfast.

Produced by 3D bio-printing, the scaffolds slowly release antibiotics over a four-week period to effectively treat the wound. The study was published in the journal Drug Delivery and Translational Research.

Diabetes, a lifelong condition that causes a person's blood sugar level to become too high, is among the top ten causes of deaths worldwide.