Yoga during lunch breaks to keep stress in-check

Yoga can help you manage stress, and the best part is it does not take a lot of time. You do not have to spend hours on the mat or invest years in learning complicated postures. Instead, by simply taking out a few minutes every day, you can reduce your stress levels and improve your quality of life. A key component of yoga is that it empowers you to manifest these changes in your breath.

By changing the speed, pace, and quality of your breath, you can calm down your nervous system, thereby moving your body from a state of stress to one of relaxation. Namita Piparaiya, yoga and ayurveda specialist, shares three simple techniques that can help you.