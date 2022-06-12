Japanese food festival at Doreen

Guests can explore and eat all sorts of Japanese and Asian-inspired cuisine at this festival. There will be 80+ items including a LIVE RAMEN counter with three types of stock and condiments, a SUSHI bar that holds 5 special types of sushi such as California roll, Dynamite roll, Vegetable sushi roll, Deep Fried Sushi Roll, Boston roll, Nigiri and sasheme.
The salad counter holds 12-15 types of salad items such as Japanese Mushroom Salad, Japanese Glass Noodle Salad, Japanese Okra Salad, Tofu Seaweed Salad etc. There will also be Gyu-don-A Japanese style beef rice, Yakitori, Beef Teriyaki, Grilled Sakana with miso sauce, Yaki soba noodles, Chicken Nanban, Grilled prawn with yuzu sauce, Kaiser chahan, Roasted Lemon Chicken, Miso soup and so on.
Along with the Japanese cuisine there will be some traditional items such as chicken biryani, mutton roganjosh, tanghri kebab, spicy naan and so on.
In the dessert section there will be 15-20 types of items such as special Japanese desserts, lemon meringue tart, homemade fruit tart and much more.
The price of the Buffet Dinner is BDT 5500 Net per person and there is BUY 1 GET 1 FREE offer available on selected Bank Cards.
So, don’t wait. Come hungry to the Japanese Food Festival and fill your plate, stomach and heart with delicious Japanese delicacies.
For Reservations you may call on this number +8801966662152