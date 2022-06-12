Japanese food festival at Doreen

A special Japanese food festival has popped up at Doreen Hotel Dhaka, kicking off a warm and sunny season of eating and mingling with your friends and family.

The festival started from 9 June 2022 and will continue till 18 June from 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm. The Japanese Food Festival is happening at THE FLAIR, the signature restaurant of Doreen Hotels & Resorts. The Flair is located at 24th floor of the Doreen Tower building.