Masterchef's Kishwar now in Dhaka

Kishwar shared several snaps of her breakfast on her Facebook wall after landing in Dhaka. Her Thursday morning breakfast fare included rice flour ruti (flat bread), rosh malai, alu bhaji, chicken curry, paratha, grated coconut, pineapple juice and bananas.
Kishwar wrote on Facebook, she cannot wait to taste all the delicious food around the city. Later, she went to Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation on invitation. This non-profit organisation, launched in 2018, works with South Asian art.
Taking an afternoon break from her work, Kishwar Chowdhury tried out different types of sweets. She is particularly enthusiastic about sweets as she comes from Bikrampur. Many people wanted to meet Kishwar in person after seeing her posts on Facebook in Dhaka.
Along with sweets, this culinary artist loves street food as well. Only recently she treated her friend Simon with ‘murimakha’ (a spicy puffed-rice mixture) inviting him over to her house.
She served the murimakha wrapped in old newspaper, local style. She posted a photo of this along with hash tags #Dhaka and #streetfood.