Chef’s Avenue: Uttara’s newest culinary and entertainment destination
Food lovers and entertainment seekers in Uttara are in for a delightful experience as Chef’s Avenue, a brand-new vibrant and cozy food court, officially opened its doors this Thursday (20 February), reports a press release.
Located on the eighth floor of Mascot Plaza, a landmark in Uttara Sector 7, this exciting culinary hub promises an extraordinary fusion of flavors and fun, offering a diverse selection of mouthwatering dishes and engaging entertainment in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.
A food haven for every palate
Designed as a go-to destination for families, friends, and food enthusiasts, Chef’s Avenue features a curated selection of eateries, bringing together the best of local and international cuisines. Visitors can indulge in:
Glazed – Sweet cravings are met with a delightful selection of fresh donuts in an array of flavors and toppings.
Lahori Nihari Dhaka – Slow-cooked, aromatic Pakistani Nihari and sizzling kebabs that transport you straight to Lahore.
Zabs & Shabs Kitchen – A global fusion of flavors, from hearty continental delights to creative culinary twists for adventurous food lovers.
KFD Express – A paradise for dumpling lovers, offering a variety of handmade Chinese dumplings alongside classic Chinese favorites.
Kora Fry – A haven for Korean street food fans, featuring crispy fried delights, spicy and authentic Korean flavors.
Charred – Indulge in premium continental dishes, including rich spaghetti, succulent grilled chicken, and gourmet delicacies.
Masala Mantra – A tribute to Bangladeshi cuisine, serving traditional vorta, aromatic shutki, tender beef, flavorful duck, and the iconic loitta.
Burger Bash – Juicy, handcrafted burgers and loaded sandwiches, layered with fresh ingredients and packed with bold flavors.
More than just food: A hub of entertainment and creativity
Beyond its exceptional food offerings, Chef’s Avenue elevates the experience with interactive entertainment options, ensuring fun for all ages:
Clay Station Dhaka – A hands-on creative space where visitors can mold, shape, and craft their own clay creations, perfect for art enthusiasts of all ages.
VR Machine – Dive into a world of adventure with state-of-the-art virtual reality experiences, from high-speed racing to exploring fantasy realms.
Kids Play Zone – A colorful wonderland for young adventurers featuring interactive games, play structures, and fun-filled activities.
Grand opening celebration
The launch event was graced by Chef’s Avenue chairman Zareen Chowdhury, managing director Zameerul Chowdhury, director Zaimul Chowdhury, director Captain Zahirul Hoq Chowdhury, and CEO Nusrat Karim Tonima along with the proud owners of the participating restaurants.
The celebration also saw the presence of prominent food bloggers, celebrities, and special guests, making the occasion even more vibrant.
"Our goal is to create a space where people can enjoy delicious food, relax, and make cherished memories with their loved ones," said chairman Zareen Chowdhury.
"We have carefully selected vendors who are passionate about high-quality food and exceptional service, ensuring a delightful experience for every guest," added CEO Nusrat Karim Tonima.
Join the culinary and entertainment experience
Step into Chef’s Avenue and embark on an unforgettable gastronomic and entertainment journey. Stay updated on exclusive offers and events by following us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/ChefsAvenue