Chef’s Avenue: Uttara’s newest culinary and entertainment destination

Food lovers and entertainment seekers in Uttara are in for a delightful experience as Chef’s Avenue, a brand-new vibrant and cozy food court, officially opened its doors this Thursday (20 February), reports a press release.

Located on the eighth floor of Mascot Plaza, a landmark in Uttara Sector 7, this exciting culinary hub promises an extraordinary fusion of flavors and fun, offering a diverse selection of mouthwatering dishes and engaging entertainment in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.