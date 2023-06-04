Sunset, starfish and swimming in Tanzania

We reached the airport in 20 minutes. The flight time to the mainland, Dar-es-Salam, took only 15 minutes! When we reached there, it was late afternoon. We waited 2 hours for our next flight. When it was our time to board the plane, it was already evening. From the window of the plane, the Dar-es-Salam City looked beautiful.

When we reached Kilimajaro airport, it was night. It was an hour drive from the airport to the hotel. Once we settled in our rooms, we ordered food. The chef prepared amazing food and we were very hungry too.

Moshi, the city we stayed in, had lot of options except climbing up the Kilimanjaro as we stayed there only one day. We decided to go to a hot spring. I woke up excited because it was not salt water, and I wouldn’t have to worry about my eyes stinging. We saw the top of Kilimajaro from our hotel balcony and planned to go to the Kilimanjaro viewpoint in the afternoon. I pulled out my one of teeth that was shaking, and we had to stop for ice cream to cool my mouth down because I didn’t want to bleed in the pool!

By the time we got to the hot springs it was past noon and the day was very hot, so I was glad that we were taking a dip. The water warm and there were swarms of small black fish that kept on nibbling on our feet – it was so tickling. I saw other people swinging of a rope and diving in, and I gave it a try. It felt so fun the way you just swing and dive into the water and I did it 5 more times.

After swimming for two hours or so we decided to get out of the water. There were several B-B-Q places at the hot springs. As we were hungry, we did not want to drive for one hour on empty stomachs to return to Moshi. My ma decided to treat us with my early birthday lunch in Tanzania. Therefore, ma ordered BBQ goat meat and chicken for us. The food also included salad, potato fries, and some extremely hot chilies. The grilled chicken tasted pretty good with pili-pili.

Our next destination was the viewpoint to watch Mount Kilimanjaro. By the time, we reached Moshi, the guide told us that we should not be going to the viewpoint because of the over clouded sky, and we should try next morning. Therefore, we decided to go to the local market to buy Tanzanian pili-pili. On the way, we stopped for sugarcane juice. The juice was mixed with ginger and lemon and the mixture gave me a burning feeling in my throat, but we all enjoyed the juice. Some of us even went for the second and third glass. In the market, we looked for pili-pili, but the ones we saw in Dar-es-Salam, we could not find those in Moshi. I felt upset because I wanted to buy the pili-pili in Dar-es-Salam and was told that we should buy it later – now it is not found. Then ma asked the driver to stop in supermarkets and in one of them she found two types of pili-pili. Ah, spicy pili-pili I am looking forward to enjoying.